Skip Bayless Tweets Ridiculous Hot Takes After Packers-Cowboys Thriller

Skip Bayless loves hot takes, even if they make him look like an uneducated, uninformed sports analyst.

The star of FOX Sports 1’s “Undisputed” debate show has been pumping the Dallas Cowboys’ tires all season, and that didn’t change even after the ‘Boys lost to the Green Bay Packers 34-31 in Sunday’s NFC divisional-round playoff game.

Bayless thought Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott outplayed Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, who played an incredible game and engineered the game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter.

Congratulations to Dak Prescott for again outplaying Aaron Rodgers, again holding off Romo and again performing like a clutch MVP. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 16, 2017

Their stat lines (via ESPN.com) were similar, but Rodgers did play a bit better than Prescott. At the very least, Rodgers wasn’t outplayed.

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid said it best.

Bayless wasn’t done, though. He called Rodgers’ amazing throw to tight end Jared Cook that set up Mason Crosby’s game-winning field goal an “easy pitch and catch.”

No idea how, if you rush only 3 on the third-and-long, Byron Jones leaves Jared Cook wide open the sideline for easy pitch and catch. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 16, 2017

Let’s look at the play.

Oh, yeah, that seemed like a pretty simple play (not really).

Then again, this is the same Skip Bayless who once tweeted this gem.

You bet I'd take Tebow late in games over ARodg. Tebow: 4 game-winning drives in 9 starts. ARodg unproven late. Not enough opportunities yet — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 28, 2011

Never change, Skip.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images