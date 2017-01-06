Steve Smith’s Official NFL Retirement Letter Is Vintage Steve Smith

Share this:

Tweet







After 16 years of making noise on and off the field, Steve Smith Sr. officially has dropped the mic.

The Baltimore Ravens wide receiver made good on his promise to hang them up Friday, sending a letter to the NFL announcing his retirement. But, true to character, Smith didn’t go quietly, revealing via Twitter the fantastic letter he sent to league commissioner Roger Goodell.

“This is to notify you that as of today I, Steve Smith Sr., will no longer be antagonizing defensive backs,” Smith writes.

Now that’s how you go out with a bang.

Smith has earned the right to make that statement. An undersized, third-round pick out of Utah, the brash wideout amassed 14,731 receiving yards over his 16-year career, seventh-most in NFL history. He topped 1,000 receiving yards in eight separate seasons and is one of just 14 players ever to record 1,000 or more career receptions.

The 37-year-old backed up his play with relentless trash talk, terrorizing opposing defensive backs who underestimated his 5-foot-9 frame. So, it’s only fitting that he got one last shot in before heading out the door.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images