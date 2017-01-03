Owner Terry Pegula Claims Buffalo Bills Aren’t A Dysfunctional Organization

Share this:

Tweet







Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula wants everyone to know that his organization isn’t dysfunctional.

That might be hard to believe after general manager Doug Whaley gave a year-end press conference in which he seemed less than informed about the operations of the organization.

Pegula attempted to do some damage control by doing an exclusive interview with the Associated Press, which the posted on its website Monday night.

“There’s no dysfunction,” Pegula told AP. “Everybody is on the same page. We’re busy busting our asses.”

The Bills fired head coach Rex Ryan prior to their Week 17 game against the New York Jets, and while Whaley didn’t have an explanation for the move, Pegula attempted to clear the air on the matter, saying he made the decision after Ryan asked about his job security.

“I was asked a point-blank question and based on the discussions we’ve been having all year, I felt it was better to tell Rex that we were going in a different direction,” Pegula told AP.

The Bills concluded their 7-9 season with a 30-10 loss to the Jets on Sunday and will enter the offseason in search of a new head coach and possibly a new quarterback.

No dysfunction here, none at all.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sport Images