Travis Kelce Blasts Referee For Holding Call During 2-Point Conversion

Emotions run high following NFL playoff games.

We saw that on Saturday when Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett verbally assaulted a reporter over what was an ordinary postgame question, and we saw it on Sunday night when Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce went off about one of the referees following the Chiefs’ 18-16 AFC divisional round loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Kelce was upset about a holding call on Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher during their successful two-point conversion attempt that would have tied the game with just over two minutes to play in regulation.

“Ref No. 51 shouldn’t even be able to wear a zebra jersey,” Kelce told reporters after the game. “He shouldn’t even be able to work at… Foot Locker.”

The Chiefs’ second attempt following the penalty was an incomplete pass and the Steelers were able to run out the clock after that.

It looked like a good call as Fisher wrapped up Steelers linebacker James Harrison and brought him to the ground to give quarterback Alex Smith time to throw. Perhaps Kelce was just mad at himself as the star tight end only caught five passes for 77 yards.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images