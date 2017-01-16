Watch Pistons’ Andre Drummond Drain 62-Foot Buzzer Beater Vs. Lakers

Share this:

Andre Drummond often dominates the paint in NBA games but he apparently is comfortable near the top of his own key.

The Detroit Pistons center hit a buzzer beater from 62 feet away from the basket in his 102-97 team’s win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday at Staples Center. Drummond intercepted a loose pass with just a few seconds remaining in the first half and heaved a shot from his own three-point line into the basket at the other end of the court.

Here’s another angle.

Drummond often works on these types of shots in practice, according to The Detroit News’ Rod Beard, so it only was a matter of time until he hit one in a game.

Drummond’s long-range shot completed came amid his action-packed end of the second quarter. He airballed a free throw with 2:37 remaining in the half but then scored seven of the Pistons’ next nine points.

At least one viewer couldn’t help but compare Drummond’s prowess from long distance with his struggles from the free-throw line. He’s shooting 44.4 percent this season from the charity stripe.

Andre Drummond remains the only player in NBA history with a better shooting percentage from 50-plus feet than the free-throw line. — Dave Hogg 📎 (@Stareagle) January 16, 2017

