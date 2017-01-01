Winter Is Coming For Rest Of NFL In Tom Brady’s Latest ‘TB Times’ Edition

Share this:

Extra! Extra! Read all about it! The New England Patriots are the team to beat in the AFC playoffs.

The Pats clinched the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs with a convincing 35-14 road win Sunday over the Miami Dolphins. And, as has been the custom after every New England win this season, quarterback Tom Brady celebrated with a new edition of the “TB Times” on his Facebook page.

“Game of Thrones” fans will be pretty happy with his latest design.

Winter is coming for the NFL record books, too.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images