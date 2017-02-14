Beanpot 2017 Live: Harvard Vs. Boston University In Championship Game

Share this:

End first, Harvard 1, BU 0: It’s safe to say it was all Harvard in the first period. The Crimson outshot the Terriers 18-2, they had three power plays and they had the only goal of the frame thanks to Nathan Krusko.

First period, 4:50, Harvard 1, BU 0: A puck trickles past Jake Oettinger, and Nathan Krusko is there to give Harvard the advantage. Sean Malone had the original shot. The Crimson still will be on the power play, too.

Check out Krusko's snapper! His seventh goal of the year #GoCrimson pic.twitter.com/vFdxzQSNyO — Harvard Men's Hockey (@Harvard_Hockey) February 14, 2017

First period, 5:26, BU 0, Harvard 0: The Terriers will have 1:04 of a 5-on-3 advantage after Charlie McAvoy was called for boarding.

First period, 6:23, BU 0, Harvard 0: Another penalty for BU. The Terriers’ Kieffer Bellows was called for interference.

First period, 7:07, BU 0, Harvard 0: Lots of passing but no scoring for Harvard. The Crimson had three shots on goal during the man-advantage, two of which came on a late flurry.

First period, 9:07, BU 0, Harvard 0: And Harvard gets the first power play, as BU’s Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson gets whistled for boarding.

First period, 10:55, BU 0, Harvard 0: BU calls a timeout. Harvard is outshooting the Terriers 6-1.

First period, 12:59, BU 0, Harvard 0: Now we’ve hot the first TV timeout. Still no score, and there haven’t been any more shots on goal. But it’s been a fast, entertaining pace so far.

First period, 15:16, BU 0, Harvard 0: We have our first stoppage. No score yet. Harvard has two shots on goal, while BU has one.

7:23 p.m.: The clock says we have about 20 minutes left until puck drop. And Boston Bruins fans will want to tune in, as the B’s have four prospects in this big game.

Charlie McAvoy, Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson and BU battle Ryan Donato, Wiley Sherman and Harvard in tonight's #Beanpot final. Good luck, guys! pic.twitter.com/ecMd51yMIQ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 14, 2017

BOSTON — It’s almost time.

The Harvard Crimson and Boston University Terriers will face off Monday night at TD Garden for the 65th Beanpot. Harvard hasn’t won a Beanpot title since 1993 and has 10 overall, while the Terriers already have won this prestigious tournament 30 times, the last of which came in 2015.

The Terriers enter Monday night’s game with a 19-8-2 record and are ranked No. 4 in the nation, while the Crimson are 17-5-2 and ranked No. 3.

Here are the lines for both Harvard and Boston University.

Make sure to keep it right here for live updates, analysis and highlights throughout the 2017 Beanpot final.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images