Benfica Vs. Dortmund Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

The UEFA Champions League game between Benfica and Borussia Dortmund has a lower profile than PSG vs. Barcelona, but might be more entertaining.

Benfica will host Dortmund on Tuesday at Lisbon’s Stadium of Light in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 series. Benfica earned fewer points during the group stage than any other team that progressed to the knockout stages, while Dortmund scored a record 21 goals during that span.

21 – @BVB scored 21 goals in this year's @ChampionsLeague group stage, setting up a new record in this competition. Hungry. #SLBBVB pic.twitter.com/JMsLnkinZW — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) February 14, 2017

One should expect plenty of fireworks when Benfica meets Dortmund.

Here’s how to watch Benfica vs. Dortmund online.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 2:45 p.m. ET

Watch: FOX Soccer 2Go

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/UEFA.tv