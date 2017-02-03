Brandon Marshall Praises Patriots’ WRs, ‘Third Man Crush’ Julian Edelman

Share this:

When it comes to wide receivers in Sunday’s Super Bowl LI, most of the attention is on the Atlanta Falcons’ Julio Jones, and rightfully so. But the New England Patriots also have an impressive wide receiving corps.

Just ask New York Jets wideout Brandon Marshall.

During an appearance on FOX Sports 1’s “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” on Thursday, Marshall had some pretty high praise for the wide receivers from the Jets’ archrival.

“I love their receivers,” Marshall told Cowherd, as transcribed by FOXSports.com. “I love Edelman. He’s my third man crush. He is Steve Smith. That’s who he is. But like Deion (Sanders) said yesterday, it’s like reverse racism. Because he’s white, he doesn’t get the love he deserves. We all come on TV and we say, ‘They have no receivers.’ This guy’s a top 10 receiver. (Chris) Hogan? Yeah, he may be on his fifth team or whatever it is, but this guy’s a baller.

“I got the opportunity to play against him last year in Buffalo, and I went up to him after the game and I said, ‘Bro, you’re a stud. Now give me that jersey.’ So much respect for that guy.

“… The best wide receiver group in the business this year, because they play together, it’s complementary football. You have tight ends, you have running backs — and I’m putting everybody in there. The tight ends, running backs, and the receivers. They have a deep threat in Hogan. They have Julian Edelman, who has the biggest route tree in all of football. This is the guy that can run every single route. He can take a 5-yard option route and take it 40. He can catch a ball over the shoulder. He can go and catch it back shoulder from Tom Brady. This guy is amazing.

“He’s the toughest player in football. Edelman’s the toughest guy in football. He gets in your face and he doesn’t care who you are.”

You can hear more of Cowherd’s interview with Marshall in the video below.

