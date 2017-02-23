Bruins Wrap: Bruins Have Winning Streak Snapped In 5-3 Loss To Ducks

Share this:

The Boston Bruins suffered their first defeat under interim head coach Bruce Cassidy on Wednesday night in a 5-3 tough luck loss to the Anaheim Ducks.

The B’s surrendered three goals in the second period but stormed back to tie the score with 8:25 remaining in the game.

Unfortunately, Rickard Rakell poked a rebound past Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask with 2:34 remaining in the game to snap the Bruins four-game winning streak.

The Bruins fall to 30-24-6 with the loss while the Ducks improve to 32-20-10 with the win.

Here’s how it all went down.

CARLO STRIKES

The game was tied midway through the opening period, but defenseman Brandon Carlo changed that at the 9:02 mark when he received the puck from David Backes and blasted a slap shot past Ducks netminder Jonathan Bernier. The goal was Carlo’s fifth tally of the season.

ALL TIED UP

The Bruins maintained their one-goal lead until early in the second period when the Ducks got on the board. Nick Ritchie and Ondrej Kase found themselves with a two-on-one advantage, and Ritchie slid the puck to Kase who beat Rask glove side to tie the game at the 2:03 mark in the second.

NO GOAL

The Bruins thought they had a goal from David Pastrnak after he blew a one-timer past Bernier, but the goal was waved off due to goalie interference. The B’s used their coaches challenge but the call was upheld.

Bruins goal disallowed because of Marchand goaltender interference pic.twitter.com/2YOer5ogde — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) February 23, 2017

WILD SECOND

After Kase tied the game, the Bruins responded quickly as Zdeno Chara launched a rocket past Bernier at the 6:55 mark in the period. Backes picked up his second assist of the night giving him six points in his last five games.

Chara’s blast gives the Bruins a (short-lived) lead pic.twitter.com/x0BrxfWopA — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) February 23, 2017

But, less than a minute later the Ducks tied the game with a little luck. Rakell’s shot was initially stopped by Rask, but the puck somehow trickled past the netminder.

Pretty amazing(ly terrible) sequence for the Bruins pic.twitter.com/BkrsBTpXup — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) February 23, 2017

With 6:48 to go in the period the Ducks continued to attack the net and it paid huge dividends. Ritchie tried to get a wraparound past Rask who made a pad save, but Josh Manson charged the net and was able to poke the rebound by the Bruins’ goalie to give the Ducks the lead.

TIED AGAIN

Boston was finally able to tie the game at the 11:35 mark of the third period when David Krejci hit Frank Vatrano with a brilliant pass leading to a breakaway opportunity. Vatrano did what he does best, and buried the puck into the back of the net. The goal was Vatrano’s ninth of the season.

Krejci to Vatrano hot damn pic.twitter.com/buvploJ27H — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) February 23, 2017

RAKELL WINS IT

With 2:34 left in regulation the Ducks entered the offensive zone. Kevin Bieksa ripped a shot toward Rask, and while the netminder stymied that attempt, Rakell was there to put home the rebound for his second goal of the night.

Ouch. A couple minutes from at least a point the Bruins see Rakell get his 2nd of game. Cogliano adds empty netter. 5-3 final pic.twitter.com/r4kGJX9OVt — Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) February 23, 2017

The Ducks would add an empty-net goal to seal the victory.

UP NEXT

The Bruins continue their road trip Thursday night when they take on the Los Angeles Kings. Puck drop is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images