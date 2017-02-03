Carson Wentz Rifles Footballs At NFL Network Employees In Hilarious Video

Share this:

Pinpoint accuracy is a critical attribute for Carson Wentz’s life.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback must be precise when throwing to wide receivers on Sundays. Also, as an avid hunter, Wentz must demonstrate a steady hand in order to connect with targets.

On Thursday, NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” put Wentz’s precision to the test by putting him through a throwing accuracy competition. However, instead of receivers or targets, the Eagles quarterback fired the pigskin at NFL Network employees, who were holding up cardboard cutouts of “Good Morning Football” panelist Peter Schrager.

Check out the hilarious video below.

While it seems as though Wentz enjoyed the competition, we don’t think the same can be said for the NFL Network employees in charge of holding up the signs.

