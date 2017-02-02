Celebrity Yearbook Photos Talk Big Dreams In Honda’s Super Bowl LI Ad

Share this:

Tweet







Looking at your old yearbooks can be both nostalgic and uncomfortable. But in Honda’s new ad for Super Bowl LI, the automaker uses the paper-bound time capsule as a source of inspiration.

In a press release Thursday, the Japanese automaker revealed “Yearbooks,” a 60-second ad scheduled to air during the second quarter of Sunday’s big game. The commercial uses a combination of old photographs, 3-D scans and visual effects to bring various celebrities’ old yearbook photos to life, and to remind people to chase their dreams.

The ad closes with a look at the 2017 CR-V, the top-selling SUV in the U.S., though the celebrity lineup Honda brought on for the ad is impressive in its own right: Amy Adams, Steve Carell, Viola Davis, Missy Elliott, Tina Fey, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Jimmy Kimmel, Stan Lee and Robert Redford.

The ad directly ties in with Honda’s marketing campaign”The Power of Dreams.”

“Since its introduction in 1997, CR-V has set the standard for efficiency, practicality and driving fun, becoming a customer favorite and taking the title as America’s best-selling SUV over the past two decades,” Susie Rossick, assistant vice president for Honda Auto Marketing, said in the release. “To celebrate the all-new, fifth-generation CR-V, we wanted to share inspiring stories that bring to life what we mean when we talk about The Power of Dreams.”

In support of “The Power of Dreams,” Honda’s enlisting various celebrities to post old photos and stories to Twitter for today’s “Throwback Thursday”