Celtics Vs. Clippers Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Share this:

Tweet







Super Bowl Sunday will hold special significance for Paul Pierce, and not just because he’s a New England Patriots fan.

Pierce will take the court at TD Garden for the final time as a player Sunday when his Los Angeles Clippers take on the Boston Celtics. The 39-year-old veteran, who spent 15 of his 19 NBA seasons in Boston, is expected to play and receive a warm welcome from the home crowd.

The Celtics, meanwhile, will look to extend their winning streak to seven games against a Clippers team that has lost three of its last four games.

Here’s how you can watch Celtics vs. Clippers online.

When: Sunday, Feb. 5, at 2 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images