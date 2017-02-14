Chris Sale Press Conference Live Stream: New Red Sox Ace Meets With Media

Share this:

Chris Sale’s Boston Red Sox career is underway.

Red Sox fans got their first look at the new ace Monday when Boston pitchers and catchers reported for spring training, as Sale and some of his teammates did some light throwing. Tuesday, however, marked the first full pitchers and catchers workout, the latest sign that baseball season is just around the corner.

As part of his ongoing orientation, Sale also will meet with the media Tuesday, which you can see in the video above.

