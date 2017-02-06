Colin Cowherd Among The Many Haters Tom Brady Silenced In Super Bowl Comeback

Share this:

Even those who know better than to count out Tom Brady counted out Tom Brady on Sunday night.

We can’t say we blame them: Brady’s New England Patriots trailed the Atlanta Falcons by 25 points in the second half of Super Bowl LI and faced a 19-point deficit entering the fourth quarter. What followed was one of the greatest comebacks in sports history, culminating in New England’s thrilling 34-28 overtime win.

The dramatic seesaw exposed some unfortunate takes on Twitter, as the “experts” who prematurely wrote Brady and Co.’s eulogies were proven embarrassingly wrong. Among them, of course, was FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd, who did a complete reversal on his Jimmy Garoppolo stance as Brady floundered in the third quarter.

I would hold off on trading Jimmy Garopolo. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) February 6, 2017

Yea, considering the future at the games most crucial position, as your soon to be 40 year old QB has another playoff clunker is nuts right? — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) February 6, 2017

Sunday’s “playoff clunker” earned Brady his record fourth Super Bowl MVP award.

If there’s good news for Cowherd, though, it’s that his ill-conceived tweet plenty of company. Here are more scorchers that Brady doused with his epic comeback.

The Great Tom Brady rattled to his HOF core by pressure. Wow. Who is Gisele gonna blame this time? — Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) February 6, 2017

Overrated Brady reading his own press clippings too much this week. Not prepared in first half. 0 points so far. Sad! — Joe Caporoso (@JCaporoso) February 6, 2017

This Picture Is Excellent.

The Brady era is over. pic.twitter.com/msisJqqet2 — vic ratatouille (@VictionaryHD) February 6, 2017

Bill Belichick and Brady are human. Y'all got convinced they weren't over the last 3 weeks. — George Wrighster (@georgewrighster) February 6, 2017

Patriots would be crazy to trade Garoppolo. Trade Brady instead. https://t.co/HrYtq6eYWH — Cyd Zeigler (@CydZeigler) February 6, 2017

Those tweets look pretty bad in hindsight, but Skip Bayless still managed to take the cake. Here’s what the FOX Sports analyst tweeted in the first half of Sunday’s game:

Well, that's it. The Atlanta Falcons are Super Bowl champions. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 6, 2017

Of course, it’s hard to blame some of these pundits for thinking Sunday’s game was over considering the circumstances, and many owned up to their ill-timed tweets. But that probably won’t make Brady’s revenge taste any less sweet.

