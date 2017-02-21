Did Celtics Back Off DeMarcus Cousins Because Of Isaiah Thomas’ Scouting Report?

Share this:

When the DeMarcus Cousins to the Boston Celtics rumors were at their peak, some believed the center’s connection to Isaiah Thomas could help move him to the East Coast. But it looks as though it was just the opposite.

The Sacramento Kings traded Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, ending Celtics fans’ pipe dream of the big man suiting up in green. But the move also shed a little light on just how invested in Cousins Boston was to begin with.

The Boston Herald’s Steve Bullpett reported Monday that the Celtics might not have been huge Cousins fans from the start, and Thomas’ own assessment of his former Kings teammate had a role in that.

“The lack of a push on Cousins from the Celtics may be revealing in itself,” Bullpett wrote. “There was a time when sources insisted the Celts found him appealing, but not to the degree where they’d give up either of the first rounders owed them by Brooklyn. Now it’s fair to infer that the scouting report the C’s got from Isaiah Thomas on his former teammate was not encouraging for his fit here. In fact, sources have indicated that to be the case.”

The Celtics reportedly have shifted their focus to Indiana Pacers forward Paul George and Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler in the wake of the Cousins trade. However, it remains to be seen how much of a longshot those trades would be, too.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Marton/USA TODAY Sports Images