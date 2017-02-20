Anthony Davis On DeMarcus Cousins Trade: ‘It Doesn’t Get Better Than This’

Share this:

Tweet







Anthony Davis has a good reason to be one of the most excited people in the NBA.

The New Orleans Pelicans star reacted with glee to his team’s acquisition of DeMarcus Cousins from the Sacramento Kings.

“This is an unbelievable weekend,” Davis said with a big smile, per ESPN’s Jeff Goodman. “All-Star MVP and now getting Boogie (Cousins). It doesn’t get better than this.

The Kings traded Cousins to New Orleans for a mix of players and draft picks. Many have panned the deal, claiming Sacramento received far too little for its franchise player.

But Davis isn’t complaining, as he Cousins will form a formidable front-court duo in New Orleans, and their prospects competing in the NBA playoffs just skyrocketed.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images