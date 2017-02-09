Dining Playbook: Where To Spend Your Valentine’s Day

Share this:

Valentine’s Day is upon us and whether you’re spending the night with your significant other, with your friends, or cursing the day that is February 14th, you can guarantee that there are plenty of options around New England for you to celebrate (or mourn.. we’ve all been there!).

Let’s take a look at some of Dining Playbook’s recommendations for the best places to spend the most romantic night of the year.

No matter where you live, it’s almost certain you live within distance of one of the many Davio’s locations.

Treat your loved ones to a delicious Northern Italian meal. At all of Davio’s Massachusetts locations, you’ll find a three or four course prix fixe menu, in addition to the regular offerings. From lobster risotto to filet mignon you can find all the fixings for a perfect Valentine’s night meal.

Davio’s Boston: 75 Arlington Street, Boston, MA 02116

Davio’s Chestnut Hill: 55 Boylston Street, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467

Davio’s Foxborough: Patriot Place, Foxborough, MA 02035

Davio’s Lynnfield: 1250 Market Street, Lynnfield, MA 01940

Get romance down to a science, at Cafe ArtScience that is.

Chef Baltzley has put together a seven-course prix fixe menu that includes delicious dishes and the perfect wine pairings to suit. If after seven courses you’re feeling extra sweet, then treat yourself and your date to the fine dessert tasting offered here

Cafe ArtScience: 650 East Kendall Street, Cambridge, MA 02142

If you’re in Brookline, we recommend heading to La Morra.

Let the good folks at La Morra take care of you this February 14th. Chef Josh Ziskin will take you and your loved one on a tour of Italy, one course at a time. Escape to Italy for the night and experience amazing Italian cuisine on the most romantic night of the year. Don’t forget to splurge on their oh-so-tasty dessert. Sweets are the way to your date’s heart!

La Morra: 48 Boylston Street, Brookline, MA 02445

Planning to stay in? Then order from Branch Line.

Pick up one of their signature rotisserie chickens and enjoy a nice night in the comfort of your own home. Call in your order, and the experts at Branch line will have your chicken, arugula salad and house-made chocolate chunk brownie ready for you in no time.

Branch Line: 321 Arsenal Street, Watertown, MA 02472

And for those who are love scorned, head to Bukowski Tavern.

This Valentine’s Day Bukowski Tavern is inviting all those who hate the holiday to their annual “F Valentine’s Day” meetup in Cambridge. Bukowski’s will dish out a collection of it’s signature hot dogs along with a PRB-laced specialty cocktail. Grab some heart shaped construction paper and write down your true feelings on love. All of those opinions will be hung up throughout the bar, in all their glory.

Bukowski Tavern: 1281 Cambridge Street, Cambridge, MA 02139