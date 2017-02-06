Donald Trump Leaves Super Bowl Party, Then Congratulates Patriots For Win

Share this:

The New England Patriots pulled off the largest comeback in Super Bowl history.

New England erased a whopping 28-3 deficit, rallying to defeat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime to win Super Bowl LI.

While Patriots never lost faith, the same can’t be said for the President of the United States, who reportedly left his own Super Bowl party when the Pats were trailing by four scores.

Donald Trump left his Super Bowl party at 8:57 pm ET, with the Patriots down 28-3. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 6, 2017

After New England’s miraculous victory, Trump then saved face by tweeting out his congratulations to the Super Bowl LI champs.

What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots. Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and Coach B are total winners. Wow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017

Trump will get to extend these words in person when the Patriots eventually visit the White House.

