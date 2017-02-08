Dont’a Hightower Marvels At Rob Gronkowski’s ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Impression

Share this:

Tweet







Rob Gronkowski is a multiple-time champion, and if you threw him a beer, he’s almost certainly going to chug said beer. He’s basically the “Stone Cold” Steve Austin of the NFL.

The New England Patriots tight end missed a large chunk of the 2016 season, including all of the playoffs and Super Bowl with a back injury, but that didn’t stop him from celebrating like a madman Tuesday at the parade celebrating the Patriots’ Super Bowl LI victory.

Two years after partying hard to celebrate the Patriots’ Super Bowl XLIX win, Gronkowski again stole the show Tuesday as he drank anything and everything tossed his way atop the duck boats rolling through downtown Boston.

At least one teammate was impressed by his efforts, as Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower called it the best Stone Cold impression he’s ever seen, recalling the days where the WWE star would drink beers in the ring after wrestling matches.

Hightower and teammates Rob Ninkovich, Chris Hogan and Malcolm Mitchell talked about what it’s like to be Gronkowski’s teammate in an ESPN interview Wednesday which you can check out below.

Considering Gronkowski is supposedly “dying” to get into the ring and try his hand at wrestling, maybe we should get used to seeing him with a belt around his waist.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images