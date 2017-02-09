Instagram Model Emma Hernan, Huge Patriots Fan, Had Sweet Super Bowl LI Seats

Share this:

The New England Patriots’ improbable comeback win in Super Bowl LI was quite the amazing sight.

Especially for those who saw it firsthand.

Instagram model Emma Hernan was lucky enough to be one of those fans, as she managed to land a front-row seat at NRG Stadium in Houston for Sunday’s big game.

And after the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, Hernan celebrated in style with a pretty incredible photo.

Front row at the worlds greatest Super Bowl!!! #patriotsnation A photo posted by @emmahernan on Feb 6, 2017 at 9:08am PST

Hernan isn’t just some fair-weather Patriots fan, either. She grew up rooting for New England as native of Scituate, Mass., and frequently posts photos of herself modeling Pats gear.

