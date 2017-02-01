Internet Loves Kobe Buffalomeat’s Awesome Name On National Signing Day

Behold, the best-named player in college football.
The honor belongs to Kobe Buffalomeat, an offensive lineman who committed to playing with Illinois State Wednesday. The Redbirds announced Buffalomeat’s impending arrival on National Signing Day.
Predictably, the Internet is having a field day with Buffalomeat jokes. Here’s a sample.
While Buffalomeat wouldn’t look out of place in a “Key and Peele” sketch, we assure you this isn’t a joke.
Thumbnail photo via David Banks/USA TODAY Sports Images
