Jamie Collins Trade Complete As Patriots Receive Third-Round Comp Pick

Share this:

Tweet







The New England Patriots have eight selections in the 2017 NFL Draft (for now) after receiving two compensatory picks Friday.

The Patriots received a fifth-round compensatory draft pick after losing defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and safety Tavon Wilson and signing linebacker Shea McClellin in free agency last offseason. The Cleveland Browns received a third-round compensatory pick, so the Patriots will receive that in the Jamie Collins trade. If the Browns hadn’t been awarded that pick, the Patriots would have received a fourth-round selection in the 2018 draft.

The Patriots now have a first-round pick (32nd overall), a second-round pick (64th overall), two third-round picks (96th overall and 103rd overall), a fourth-round pick, two fifth-round picks (one from the Denver Broncos for tight end AJ Derby and one comp pick) and a seventh-round selection from the Detroit Lions in the Kyle Van Noy trade.

The Patriots could receive additional picks for trading backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.