Joey Logano Will Channel His Inner Tom Brady For NASCAR’s Daytona 500

Share this:

Tweet







Football and stock car racing are two very different sports, but there are some lessons you can learn from one that apply to the other. At least Team Penske driver Joey Logano thinks so.

The Middletown, Conn., native told reporters Wednesday he won’t count himself out of the Daytona 500 until the checkered flag flies, as anything can happen. To prove his point, Logano didn’t highlight an example from last year’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup season, but rather from Tom Brady and the New England Patriots’ performance in Super Bowl LI.

“You can comeback from stuff in any race, in my opinion, you never count yourself out. There’s so many things that can change in these sports,” Logano said. “Just watch the Super Bowl; when you think you’re out, you can comeback — like the Patriots, baby.”

Logano also knows a thing or two about overcoming setbacks to take victory.

While leading the Talladega Superspeedway round of last year’s Chase, Logano was penalized for leaving pit road with a jack under his car. Despite that, he still managed to get his No. 22 across the finish line in first place.

When asked if he also could win Sunday’s race after dragging a jack around for one lap, Logano answered with little hesitation.

“I’d rather not, but we can if we decide to.”

One of the stronger restrictor-plate racers in Cup, Logano took victory in The Clash at Daytona, showing he has the pace his year to win his second 500.

Thumbnail photo via NASCAR