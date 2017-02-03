Josh McDaniels Could Be Witness In Aaron Hernandez Double-Murder Trial

Share this:

Josh McDaniels is busy preparing for Super Bowl LI, but he could soon find himself as a witness in a high-profile murder case.

The New England Patriots offensive coordinator could be called as a witness in the double-murder trial of Aaron Hernandez, the Boston Herald reported Friday, citing legal documents from Hernandez’s defense team.

Hernandez’s lawyers want the case — in which Hernandez is being charged with murdering two men in Boston’s South End in 2012 — delayed as they review a list of potential witnesses recently disclosed by the prosecutors. McDaniels reportedly is on that list.

McDaniels is among eight potential witnesses the defense might ask to take the stand in the upcoming trial, which is supposed to begin in March. McDaniels’ involvement in the case, according to the Herald, would center around Hernandez’s tattoos.

“The Commonwealth alleges the defendant sent a text message to Mr. McDaniels showing him another tattoo that he received at the same time from tattoo artist David Nelson with the letters ‘CBS/WBS/IWBTG,’ ” the motion stated, per the Boston Herald. “According to the Commonwealth, it expects Mr. McDaniels to testify (if called) as to the meaning of those letters.”

Hernandez already is serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd.

