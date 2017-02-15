Kate Upton Lands Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Cover For Third Time

Share this:

The 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue will feature a familiar face.

Kate Upton, for the third time in her career, will grace the cover of the annual swimsuit edition, Upton revealed Tuesday night on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Upton, 24, discussed the news in an interview with Kimmel.

There will be three different covers featuring Upton.

The 2017 SI Swimsuit Covers have been revealed. Welcome back, @KateUpton! Follow the link for more photos and video https://t.co/4cszjybbVp pic.twitter.com/y7TguJdPVD — SI Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) February 15, 2017

Of course, Upton landing the cover isn’t a huge surprise given not only her standing as one of the world’s most famous models — thanks in large part to her past SI issues. But it’s also not shocking in wake of a report from the New York Post’s Page Six last week, which reported SI would “likely” have three different covers — but with Christie Brinkley, Serena Williams and Upton.

Somewhere along the line that obviously changed to just Upton, but that might be in part to some behind-the-scenes issues.

“There was drama,” a source told Page Six. “Kate demanded that if she did the shoot, that she absolutely must get the cover. She also had a list of photographers and hair and makeup people she would only work with.”

