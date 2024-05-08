Nikki Glaser didn’t pull many punches during the “The Roast of Tom Brady,” and she was thrilled to see Brady himself follow suit at the end of the night.

While appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Tuesday night, Glaser, who had arguably the best set of anyone, said she was pleasantly surprised to see Brady go after megastar Kim Kardashian, who was in the crowd after she made a few jokes at Brady’s expense.

“I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight,” Brady said of Kardashian. “Not because of this, but because her kids are at home with their dad (Kanye West).”

Glaser loved it.

“One of the moments where I went, ‘Oh, we can go there!’ (was when) he did a joke about Kim Kardashian, who was there, who I thought was kind of off limits, right?” Glasser told Kimmel, per the New York Post.

“She’s here. She takes enough of a beating. She’s not on the stage, but then he had a joke about, ‘Are you more scared about the jokes or the fact that your kids are with Kanye right now?’ A great joke,” Glaser said. “And I was like, ‘I didn’t even know we could really go there.'”

Kardashian, it seemed, wasn’t as pleased to be on the receiving end of Brady’s jab. But that certainly was not the harshest of them as Brady was torched for his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, all while many shredded the late Aaron Hernandez.

Featured image via Rich Storry/USA TODAY Sports Images