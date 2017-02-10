Knicks PR Doubles Down With Aggressive Statement About Charles Oakley Incident

Share this:

Tweet







The New York Knicks are entertaining, but not in a good way so far this season.

In addition to the back-and-forth situation between Carmelo Anthony and team president Phil Jackson over the star’s future in New York, there’s now the Charles Oakley incident.

The former Knick shoved Madison Square Garden security and was arrested during New York’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. The team announced the arrest in a pretty aggressive statement, but Oakley had his chance to respond Thursday.

But the Knicks weren’t done taking shots at their former player, as the team’s PR Twitter account tried to clear things up with another brutal statement Thursday.

LeBron James and other NBA stars are coming out in defense of Oakley, but the Knicks appear to be doubling down.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images