Mark Cuban Trolls President Trump During NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

You may have heard that Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and President Donald Trump don’t exactly get along.

In their latest beef, Trump gave his thoughts on a potential presidential campaign for Cuban in 2020.

I know Mark Cuban well. He backed me big-time but I wasn't interested in taking all of his calls.He's not smart enough to run for president! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2017

Well, Cuban participated in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday, and he fired back with his choice of jersey number. Choosing No. 46 since he would be the 46th president if he were elected in 2020.

Cuban, however, tried to give a different explanation during his pregame interview.

Mark Cuban called Donald Trump "Pinocchio." Tonight he's wearing a #46 jersey, which he joked was because it's "two times 23." pic.twitter.com/nZ3RstOCyV — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 18, 2017

If Cuban does run in 2020, perhaps the two could forgo the debates and play one-on-one instead.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images