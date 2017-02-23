Martellus Bennett, Dont’a Hightower Not Keen On Taking Hometown Discounts

By the sound of it, two of the New England Patriots’ top free agents will not be willing to take a hometown discount to remain with the Super Bowl champs.
Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett, who has been highly active on Twitter since the NFL season ended two-and-a-half weeks ago, fired off a lengthy string of tweets Wednesday roasting an account that had made assumptions about his contract demands.
Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower, whom many experts believe should be the Patriots’ top priority in free agency, evidently shares the same mindset.
Conclusion: If the Patriots want to re-sign Bennett and/or Hightower, they’ll need to pay them fair market value. The allure of playing for a perennial title contender won’t be enough to bring them back on the cheap.
Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images
