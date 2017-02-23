Martellus Bennett, Dont’a Hightower Not Keen On Taking Hometown Discounts

Share this:

By the sound of it, two of the New England Patriots’ top free agents will not be willing to take a hometown discount to remain with the Super Bowl champs.

Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett, who has been highly active on Twitter since the NFL season ended two-and-a-half weeks ago, fired off a lengthy string of tweets Wednesday roasting an account that had made assumptions about his contract demands.

And stop @'ing me about taking less money. You take less money and your job? All of you take a pay cut hahaha. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 22, 2017

Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower, whom many experts believe should be the Patriots’ top priority in free agency, evidently shares the same mindset.

😂😂😂😂😂 I knew it'd be only a matter of time https://t.co/QbjmxkGKyW — Dont'a Hightower (@zeus30hightower) February 22, 2017

Conclusion: If the Patriots want to re-sign Bennett and/or Hightower, they’ll need to pay them fair market value. The allure of playing for a perennial title contender won’t be enough to bring them back on the cheap.

