Dont’a Hightower Is Already An All-Time Patriot And Needs To Return

It’s time to acknowledge Dont’a Hightower for what he is and the New England Patriots to treat him as such. Hightower, through just five NFL seasons, is one of the Patriots’ all-time greats, and the organization would be foolish to let him walk in free agency this offseason.

The Patriots very well could have two less Lombardi Trophies without Hightower’s services. He made the stuff on first and goal with a minute left in Super Bowl XLIX that (foolishly) influenced the Seattle Seahawks to throw on second and 1 at the Patriots’ 1-yard line, leading to Malcolm Butler’s interception.

He also made the strip sack in Super Bowl LI that set the wheels in motion for the Patriots to mount a historic comeback over the Atlanta Falcons. The play was rightly featured on NBCSN’s “Turning Point” because it, more than any other play, turned the momentum of the game (if such things exist) in the Patriots’ favor.

Hightower remains unsigned as he’s scheduled to hit free agency on March 9 at 4 p.m., and it would be a shame to see a player as unselfish, versatile, talented and now iconic as Hightower move on to another team before his prime has past him. He deserves mention with the Tedy Bruschis, Mike Vrabels, Willie McGinests, Ty Laws, Vince Wilforks and Richard Seymours of Patriots history. And to gain that kind of notoriety, he’ll need to stick around for more than just five years. (Perhaps all Patriots fans could learn to say his name correctly if he sticks around longer too. It’s pronounced like Dante, not like Don-tuh.)

The best move the Patriots could make would be to lock Hightower up in a long-term deal. They have the cap space after trading Chandler Jones and Jamie Collins, and of those three players he’s clearly the best fit for the Patriots’ defense. If the Patriots can’t sign Hightower to a long-term deal, then franchising him to make another run in 2017 is worthwhile.

Hightower, at 6-foot-3, 265 pounds, is as stout as they come as a run defender at middle linebacker. He also might be the NFL’s most effective pass-rushing linebacker on a per snap basis. Despite his size, he’s adept in pass coverage because of his sure-tackling.

On top of his on-field skills, he’s one of the most respected players in the Patriots’ locker room. He was voted a defensive captain for the first time in 2016 and helped weather the storm as Collins was traded and players like Jabaal Sheard and Malcom Brown were benched. The Patriots’ defense played its best football in the second half of the season.

It’s worth acknowledging that Hightower borders on being injury prone. He’s missed 13 regular season games in five seasons and has only played a full 16-game season once, in 2013. It’s also worth mentioning Hightower has never missed a playoff game. Hightower suffers his nicks and bruises, but it’s never enough to place him on injured reserve or keep him out of the most important games of the season.

Both of his iconic Super Bowl players were made with a holster on his shoulder. Hightower came to the Patriots with high expectations as the 25th overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, and he’s more than lived up to them. Now it’s time to reward him and keep the heart of the Patriots’ defense intact.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images