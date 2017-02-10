Matt Ryan Thanks Falcons Fans For Support Following Super Bowl LI Loss

Share this:

The Atlanta Falcons were well on their way to hoisting their first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

With a 25-point lead late in the third quarter, it seemed as though Super Bowl LI was all but wrapped up. That was until the New England Patriots pulled off a miraculous comeback, en route to a 34-28 overtime victory.

Although they squandered a tremendous opportunity, the Falcons had quite the season. They won the NFC South, employed the highest-scoring offense in the league and, of course, made a Super Bowl run.

Atlanta also had its first NFL MVP in quarterback Matt Ryan, who had a respectable performance in Super Bowl LI despite the loss. On Thursday, Ryan took to Twitter to thank Falcons fans for their continued support throughout the season.

It will be a long offseason for the Falcons, to say the least. But with a strong core of young, talented players, expect them to be right back in the mix next season.

