Mother Nature Rains On NASCAR’s Parade; Clash At Daytona Postponed

The 2017 NASCAR season will have to wait at least one more day before starting its engine.

Persistent rains coated Daytona International Speedway on Saturday night, forcing the Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona to be postponed until Sunday, Feb. 19 at 11:35 a.m. ET, according to NASCAR.com. The 75-lap non-points race will precede qualifying for the Daytona 500, which will begin at 3 p.m.

OFFICIAL: #TheClash has been moved to tomorrow (Sunday). Coverage will begin at 11a ET on #FS1 and #FOXSportsGO. https://t.co/WcrWLPcK63 — FS1 (@FS1) February 19, 2017

When The Clash does get underway, Brad Keselowski will lead the field, defending-winner Denny Hamlin will start outside of the front row and Dale Earnhardt Jr. will resume his place in the FOX Sports One broadcast booth.

I plan on being in the @NASCARONFOX booth tomorrow for #TheClash. Tune in at 11AM. Green flag around 11:30. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) February 19, 2017

The Clash now will be a day race instead of a night race, which doesn’t bother Dale Jr. one bit.

I'm excited to see how #TheClash runs tomorrow as a day race! Im sure the balance of the cars will be a bit more challenging. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) February 19, 2017

In order to compete in The Clash, drivers must satisfy at least one of the following criteria: Coors Light Pole Award winners from the 2016s season, playoff drivers from the 2016 season, former winners of The Clash and former Daytona 500 pole winners who competed full-time in 2016.Hamlin will look to be the event’s first back-to-back winner since Kevin Harvick in 2009-2010.

