NASCAR Expert Rob Gronkowski Predicted Kurt Busch’s Daytona 500 Win

Rob Gronkowski’s dedication to his sponsor ended up making him look psychic.

The New England Patriots tight end showed flawless instincts as a salesman Sunday prior to the Daytona 500, picking NASCAR driver and fellow Monstery Energy pitchman Kurt Busch to win the Great American Race. Wouldn’t you know it, that’s exactly what Busch went out and did.

Gronkowski didn’t offer much in the way of analysis, according to USA TODAY’s Heather Tucker, explaining his pick only by saying, “because he’s the man.”

Rob Gronkowski celebrating with Kurt Busch at the Daytona 500, because of course. pic.twitter.com/59LG8doQrD — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) February 27, 2017

It’s been quite a month for Gronkowski, who has had front-row seats for both a Super Bowl title and a Daytona 500 victory. He’d certainly have rather been playing in the former, but seeing what a great time he appeared to have at Daytona International Speedway, posting selfies and posing with the Monster Energy Girls, we’re guessing he doesn’t have many regrets.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images