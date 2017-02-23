NBA Mock Draft 2017: Pre-Trade Deadline First-Round Pick Predictions

Share this:

The NBA trade deadline is upon us.

Teams have until 3 p.m. ET on Thursday to make trades in hopes of making the playoffs and/or competing for an NBA championship.

Some teams are looking for the opposite effect. The 2017 draft class has been heralded as one loaded with elite talent and plenty of depth, making this year’s first-round picks valuable trade assets.

We’ve seen only one of those picks change teams so far. The Sacramento Kings acquired a top-3 protected first-rounder from the New Orleans Pelicans as part of the DeMarcus Cousins trade on Sunday night. We still could see more 2017 first-round selections move before the deadline. All eyes will be on the Boston Celtics to see if they give up their pick swap with the Brooklyn Nets in a trade for a superstar player.

Here’s our sixth NBA mock draft of the season (draft order based on standings as of Feb. 22).

1. Boston Celtics (via Brooklyn Nets): Markelle Fultz, PG, Washington

2. Phoenix Suns: Lonzo Ball, PG, UCLA

3. Los Angeles Lakers: Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas

4. Orlando Magic: Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke

5. Philadelphia 76ers: Dennis Smith Jr., PG, NC State

6. Minnesota Timberwolves: Malik Monk, SG, Kentucky

7. Dallas Mavericks: Jonathan Isaac, PF, Florida State

8. Sacramento Kings: Harry Giles III, PF, Duke

9. New York Knicks: De’Aaron Fox, PG, Kentucky

10. Portland Trail Blazers: Robert Williams, PF, Texas A&M

11. Chicago Bulls: Frank Ntilikina, PG, France

12. Charlotte Hornets: Lauri Markkanen, C, Arizona

13. Miami Heat: Isaiah Hartenstein, PF, Germany

14. Denver Nuggets: OG Anunoby, SF, Indiana

15. Milwaukee Bucks: Ivan Rabb, PF, California

16. Detroit Pistons: Jarrett Allen, C, Texas

17. Chicago Bulls: Justin Paton, C, Creighton

18. Indiana Pacers: TJ Leaf, PF, UCLA

19. Oklahoma City Thunder: Terrance Ferguson, SF, Australian League

20. Atlanta Hawks: John Collins, PF, Wake Forest

21. Toronto Raptors: Miles Bridges, SF, Michigan State

22. Memphis Grizzlies: Alec Peters, PF, Valparaiso

23. Utah Jazz: Luke Kennard, SG, Duke

24. Washington Wizards: Jonathan Motley, PF, Baylor

25. Los Angeles Clippers: Justin Jackson, SF, North Carolina

26. Brooklyn Nets (from Boston Celtics): Marques Bolden, C, Duke

27. Houston Rockets: Jaron Blossomgame, SF, Clemson

28. Cleveland Cavaliers: Josh Hart, SG, Villanova

29. San Antonio Spurs: Kostja Mushidi, SG, Germany

30. Golden State Warriors: Tyler Lydon, PF, Syracuse

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images