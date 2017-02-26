NBA Rumors: Cavs Were Nervous About Possible Celtics Blockbuster Trade

Share this:

Despite being tied to a number of blockbuster trade rumors, the Boston Celtics made no moves at the NBA trade deadline.

While this might have come as a disappointment to Celtics fans, it came as a sigh of relief to one of Boston’s Eastern Conference rivals: The Cleveland Cavaliers.

Appearing on “The Lowe Post” podcast on Friday, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst explained that the Cavaliers were pretty nervous over the thought of the Celtics possibly acquiring Jimmy Butler or Paul George.

“The Cavs were on pins and needles about the Celtics (possibly) getting Paul George or Jimmy Butler,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on The Lowe Post podcast Friday, as transcribed by The Score’s Joe Wolfond. “Pins and needles.”

According to Windhorst, if the Celtics had acquired Butler or George, it might have prompted the Cavaliers to make a blockbuster move of their own.

“If it’s Isaiah Thomas, Al Horford, and Jimmy Butler, the Cavs might be out there saying, ‘We might have to trade Kevin Love,'” Windhorst said.

Windhorst’s comments aren’t that far-fetched, as Love had been rumored to be on the trading block for quite some time this season, specifically in a deal involving New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony.

Heading into Sunday, Cleveland currently holds a 3.5-game lead over Boston for the top spot in the East. Given the Celtics’ inactivity at the deadline, it’s hard to imagine they will overtake the Cavaliers as the No. 1 seed come playoff time. However, if Love’s knee injury turns out to be more serious than expected, things could change.

Boston will host Cleveland on March 1.

