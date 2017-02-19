NBA Rumors: Kings, Pelicans Discussed DeMarcus Cousins Trade

Share this:

The Sacramento Kings are exploring trade options involving All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins, and the New Orleans Pelicans are one team showing interest.

The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported an update on Cousins’ situation Sunday, and Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders provided details on what a Kings-Pelicans deal for Cousins could look like.

Kings have had recent discussions with New Orleans on Cousins, sources tell @TheVertical. Sac still debating Cousins' future internally. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 19, 2017

Sources: Pelicans and Kings have discussed a DeMarcus Cousins trade for Buddy Hield and multiple Pelicans first-round draft picks. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) February 19, 2017

New Orleans, who’s hosting the 2017 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night, has been linked to several centers in trade rumors over the last few months.

An upgrade at center would allow the Pelicans to move superstar big man Anthony Davis to power forward, which is his natural position.

The Pelicans have failed to surround Davis with enough talent to contend since they drafted him No. 1 overall in 2012, but adding a player of Cousins’ caliber would give them a legit chance of earning a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

New Orleans will exit the All-Star break just 2.5 games behind the Denver Nuggets for the eighth and final playoff spot.

