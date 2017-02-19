NBA Rumors: Kings Engaging In DeMarcus Cousins Trade Talks As Deadline Nears

Share this:

The recent talk surrounding DeMarcus Cousins is that he’ll stay in Sacramento with a new contract extension, but a new report suggests otherwise.

The Kings recently have been exploring possible trade options involving their center, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical.

Sacramento has been engaging in trade talks on All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins in recent days, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 19, 2017

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday, Feb. 23, and Cousins is one of several superstars at the center of rumors.

There’s no denying Cousins’ talent. He’s a top 10 player in the league who’s averaging 27.8 points and 10.6 rebounds per game.

The issue with Cousins is his attitude. There have been concerns about his maturity on and off the court, and he recently served a one-game suspension for picking up his 16th technical foul on the season.

A change of scenery with a more stable franchise might do wonders for the All-Star center. The Boston Celtics are one team in need of another superstar to become legit NBA Finals contenders, and they’ve been linked to Cousins in the past.

Could this be the week the Celtics finally make a major move and land Cousins? Time will tell.

