NBA Trade Rumors: Pelicans Interested In Jahlil Okafor, Brook Lopez

The New Orleans Pelicans need to upgrade their roster and build around superstar Anthony Davis.
Davis, who’s averaging 27.8 points and 12.2 rebounds per game this season, has played mostly center for New Orleans, but his natural position is power forward.
Upgrading at center is a need for the Pelicans as the Feb. 23 NBA trade deadline approaches, and they are working toward acquiring one.
Jahlil Okafor of the Philadelphia 76ers and Brook Lopez of the Brooklyn Nets are the names in the rumor mill at the moment. Here’s the latest from Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports’ The Vertical.
The Pelicans are willing to trade a first-round pick for a center, too.
The Pelicans are 19-32 this season, but they’re still only 3.5 games out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference standings. A trade deadline upgrade might be enough to make them competitive down the stretch.
Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images
