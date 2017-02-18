NBA Rumors: Pistons, Magic Discussing Reggie Jackson-Jeff Green Trade

Share this:

The NBA trade deadline is less than a week away, and things are starting to heat up.

One of the big names floating around the NBA rumor mill is Detroit Pistons point guard Reggie Jackson, and ESPN’s Marc Stein reports that the electric guard could be making a change of address soon.

“The Detroit Pistons have discussed a trade with the Orlando Magic that would send point guard Reggie Jackson to the Magic in exchange for a package headlined by D.J. Augustin and Jeff Green, according to league sources,” Stein writes.

Stein does note that the Pistons would have to include at least one more player to make the salary-cap numbers work for both teams.

Jackson, who is in the second year of a five-year, $80 million contract, missed the first 21 games of the season due to knee tendinitis. Since his return, however, the Pistons are a disappointing 16-20 and are fighting for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

The star guard is averaging 15.2 points and 5.6 assists per game this season.

The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 23.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images