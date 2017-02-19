NBA Rumors: T-Wolves Have ‘Strong Interest’ In Cavs’ Iman Shumpert

Share this:

Tweet







The Minnesota Timberwolves have a decent chance to end a 12-year playoff drought (the longest in the NBA) this season, and they are looking at the trade market for some help before the Feb. 23 trade deadline.

FOX Sports Ohio’s Sam Amico reported Sunday that the T-Wolves have “strong interest” in Cleveland Cavaliers forward Iman Shumprt, citing league sources.

Darren Wolfson of ESPN 1500 provided additional details.

Sam w/ a #Twolves update. They had interest in Iman back in Oct. He's having a good year, under contract next year at $10.3M, then $11M PO. https://t.co/NlZN6Sfj5L — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) February 19, 2017

It’s hard to imagine the Cavaliers giving up Shumpert unless they could get a similar player or trade assets they could flip before the deadline in return.

The Cavs are undermanned right now because of injuries, notably to guard J.R. Smith and forward Kevin Love. Superstar forward LeBron James even publicly demanded more help from his front office.

Cleveland needs to add a player like Shumpert, not give one up. Their roster as currently constructed will be in a real fight for the Eastern Conference title with the improved Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images