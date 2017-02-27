NBA Rumors: Wizards Looking To Sign Point Guard Brandon Jennings

Share this:

Brandon Jennings might not be without a team for long.

The eight-year veteran asked to be waived by the New York Knicks on Monday, in hopes that he could catch on with a contender for the stretch run and it appears he could get his wish.

According to ESPN’s Chris Haynes, citing league sources, the Washington Wizards are interested in signing Jennings to upgrade their guard rotation.

The Wizards didn’t make a move to improve their backup point guard position at the trade deadline, and while Jennings isn’t the player he once was, the 27-year-old could provide the Wizards with a better option off the bench than current backup Trey Burke.

Jennings averaged 8.6 points and a team-high 4.9 assists in 24.6 minutes for the Knicks this season.

Washington currently sits in third place in the Eastern Conference but is in need of a bench guard who can set up its outside shooters like Otto Porter Jr. and Bojan Bogdanovic, and Jennings could provide that.

The Wizards might have competition for Jennings’ services, however, according to Aaron McMann of MLive Media Group.

Stan Van Gundy spoke to Brandon Jennings' agent this morning. Apparently he's headed to Charlotte. — Aaron McMann (@AaronMcMann) February 27, 2017

Jennings will be eligible to sign when he clears waivers Wednesday.

Thumbnail photo via Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports Images