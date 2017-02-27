Knicks Reportedly Waive Brandon Jennings At His Own Bluntly Honest Request

Share this:

Tweet







The New York Knicks’ circus season has produced another embarrassing headline.

The Knicks waived point guard Brandon Jennings on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports’ “The Vertical” reported, citing league sources. That news in itself isn’t terribly shocking. But the apparent reason behind Jennings’ release is quite the different story.

Brandon Jennings told NYK recently he wanted to play for a playoff team, source said. NYK released the vet PG, plan to sign another. Woj 1st — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) February 27, 2017

Yup. The Knicks are so dysfunctional that a backup point guard essentially asked them to release him so he could go play for another team.

Wojnarowski’s report reveals there was discontent on both sides, as he wrote that New York’s front office “hadn’t been enamored with Jennings’ mindset amid the team’s struggles this season.” Jennings, meanwhile, seemingly wasn’t “enamored” with playing for a 24-35 team with a disgruntled star player, a “control freak” owner and a shade-throwing president.

The Knicks still will pay the remaining $5 million on Jennings’ contract, per Wojnarowski, while the 27-year-old will become a free agent if he clears waivers.

Jennings could be a decent pickup for a playoff contender. The nine-year veteran averaged 8.6 points and 4.9 assists in 24.6 minutes per game for New York this season and could serve as a capable scorer off the bench for a club in need of guard depth.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images