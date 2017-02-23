NBA

NBA Rumors Roundup: Here’s The Latest Buzz As Trade Deadline Approaches

by on Thu, Feb 23, 2017 at 9:53AM
2,731

Hold onto your hats, folks. We’re in the home stretch of NBA trade season.

The NBA’s trade deadline is at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, meaning teams have precious hours to pull the trigger (or not) on deals that can help them improve (or not) for the stretch run.

Our trade deadline live blog already is up and running, but if you need to get caught up to speed, here’s a roundup of most significant NBA rumors that have surfaced in the last 24 hours.

Lakers reached out to Pacers about Paul George >>

Bulls could land Jahlil Okafor and trade Jimmy Butler in separate deals >>

Raptors shopping Jared Sullinger, draft pick for wing depth >>

Pistons open to dealing Andre Drummond, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope >>

Multiple teams believe Pacers won’t deal Paul George >>

Rockets, Cavs discussing Iman Shumpert-Patrick Beverly trade >>

Celtics haven’t had substantial talks with Bulls, Pacers this week >>

Celtics still open to Carmelo Anthony trade with Knicks? >>

Is Jae Crowder a sticking point in Celtics-Bulls Jimmy Butler trade? >>

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN