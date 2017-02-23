NBA Rumors Roundup: Here’s The Latest Buzz As Trade Deadline Approaches

Share this:

Tweet







Hold onto your hats, folks. We’re in the home stretch of NBA trade season.

The NBA’s trade deadline is at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, meaning teams have precious hours to pull the trigger (or not) on deals that can help them improve (or not) for the stretch run.

Our trade deadline live blog already is up and running, but if you need to get caught up to speed, here’s a roundup of most significant NBA rumors that have surfaced in the last 24 hours.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images