NFL Hails Odell Beckham As Model Citizen During Pro Bowl Week

Odell Beckham Jr.’s season with ended on a sour note but the New York Giants wide receiver was a smash hit at the Pro Bowl.

Beckham so impressed Troy Vincent last week in Orlando, Fla., the NFL vice president wrote a letter, in which he described the Giants star as a model professional, ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reported Wednesday, citing multiple sources. Vincent praised Beckham for how he engaged with fans, particularly the young ones, and his overall demeanor during the week of football-related festivities.

Vincent sent the letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Beckham’s agent, Zeke Sandhu, Giants owner John Mara, general manager Jerry Reese, director of player development David Tyree and head coach Ben McAdo.

“I would be remiss not to acknowledge how engaging and professional Odell Beckham Jr. was during the entire week of the Pro Bowl,” Vincent wrote, per ESPN. “By far and away, he represented the New York Football Giants and the NFL with great poise, congeniality, and professionalism.

“Odell single-handedly took our engagement to a higher level You should be proud to have him representing your club and your city at the Pro Bowl and I didn’t want to go another day without writing to acknowledge his extraordinary efforts.”

Beckham was a lighting rod for criticism during the final weeks of the regular season and the early rounds of the playoffs. Many blasted him for the trip to Miami he and other teammates took ahead of the NFC Wild Card Game against the Green Bay Packers. He struggled during the game and reportedly punched a hole in a wall at Lambeau Field.

But having exited the heat of the chase for a Super Bowl, Beckham seems to have rediscovered his better self.

And the NFL and fans are loving him for doing so.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images