NFL Rumors: Bears Actively Looking To Trade Quarterback Jay Cutler

The Jay Cutler era in Chicago could be coming to an end soon.

ESPN reported Tuesday that the Chicago Bears are actively seeking a trade partner for the embattled quarterback, citing multiple league sources.

Cutler, 33, doesn’t have a no-trade clause in his contract but will have little incentive to go to a non-contender due to the lack of guaranteed money left on his deal. And the Bears are aware that they will have to work with Cutler to find a suitable destination, according to ESPN.

The veteran quarterback’s 2016 season ended after just five games due to a shoulder injury that required surgery. He threw for four touchdowns and five interceptions before the injury.

The beginning of the NFL’s new league year is March 9, which is when the free agency and trading period officially opens.

Cutler could be a serviceable quarterback if he stays healthy, and there are plenty of fringe contenders in need of a quarterback. After all, if Ryan Fitzpatrick can go 10-6 with the New York Jets, Cutler should be able to go 11-5.

Right?

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images