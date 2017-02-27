NFL Rumors: Dwight Freeney Plans To Return For 16th NFL Season

Share this:

Dwight Freeney reportedly isn’t ready to hang up his helmet and pads just yet.

The 15-year NFL veteran reportedly was unsure if he would continue his career after the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI. But, according to USA Today’s Tom Pelissero, citing a source, Freeney has decided to return for another season.

Once a dominant pass rusher, Freeney still was effective during the 2016 season as a rotational edge defender for the Falcons. In 15 games during the season, the veteran tallied three sacks and added another one in the Super Bowl.

Freeney, 37, will become an unrestricted free agent when the new NFL league year begins March 9. We would expect the veteran pass rusher to narrow his list of suitors down to those that have a legitimate chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy next season.

