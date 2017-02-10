NFL Rumors: Johnny Manziel Works Out For CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders

Share this:

Tweet







Johnny Manziel has been vocal about his desire to return to football, and he’s reportedly making steps to do.

Chances are you won’t see “Johnny Football” in an NFL uniform next season, but you could see the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner playing north of the border.

Manziel has reportedly worked out for the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL, according to the Hamilton Spectator. If this report is true, however, Manziel would have violated CFL rules.

That’s because the Hamilton Tiger-Cats hold Manziel’s exclusive negotiating rights, as a league official explained to the Hamilton Spectator.

“The rules regarding the (negotiating list) are outlined in our by-laws,” a league official said, per the report. “A team has exclusive rights to a player on their (negotiating list). Therefore that player could not be contacted by, worked out by, or negotiate with another club unless consent is given.”

Given Manziel’s documented trouble with the law, it would be painfully ironic for him to have broken league rules just by trying out.

Manziel has not played in a professional football game since December 2015.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images