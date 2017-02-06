Patriots’ Defense Knew They Wouldn’t Play In Overtime Because Of Tom Brady

Share this:

HOUSTON — Some things in life are just certain: Death, taxes, Roger Goodell filibustering during a news conference and Tom Brady leading his team to a touchdown in the first overtime in Super Bowl history.

Needless to say, the Patriots’ defense had confidence Brady would lead their team to victory in overtime of Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons when New England won the coin toss.

“We sat back and (defensive coordinator Matt Patricia’s) going over defense, and we’re like, Matty P, we’re not going out there,” Harmon said. There’s no way we’re going out there. Tom Brady’s in the groove. He’s doing everything we need him to do to win this game. And that’s what happens. He led that team down that whole fourth quarter. That’s Tom Brady quarter. That’s what we’re going to call it from now on.”

Why? Because Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time.

“During that overtime, I was on the sideline like, ‘I’m not going in,'” Harmon said. “He’s The GOAT, man. He’s going to get it done. This is MJ (Michael Jordan) of football, the greatest player ever. He’s going to get it done for us. He continues to do it. Think about it. The last Super Bowl we played in, Super Bowl 49, we’re down multiple scores in the fourth quarter. What does he do? Come back and get the win. What does he do today? Come back and get the win. It’s easy to say the greatest football player of all time is Tom Brady.”

Even defensive end Chris Long, who had doubts earlier in the game, knew Brady would get the job done. The Patriots went on to win 34-28.

“We were like, ‘We’re not going back out there'” Long said. “Tom, he’s an assassin, man. He tears peoples’ hearts out. He just did it tonight.”

It wasn’t just the defense that had confidence in Brady, but the players who had to execute too. Wide receiver Julian Edelman made perhaps the most unbelievable catch in Super Bowl history as part of his five-reception, 87-yard night.

“We knew we were hot,” Edelman said. “I mean, I didn’t want to say anything. I didn’t want to jinx it. I knocked on a couple woods. But I saw in guys’ eyes in that huddle. It was unbelievable watching that O-line. I saw how focused they were. I saw Malcolm Mitchell, a rookie, making plays, helping us get down there. Danny Amendola. Chris Hogan. Sweet Feet (James White). You saw a bunch of guys focused. I’ve been in some games like that — not in this quite big of a game — but it was unbelievable.”

