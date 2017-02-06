Paul Pierce Celebrated Final Game In Boston With Hilarious Photo Shoot Around City

Share this:

Paul Pierce loves the City of Boston and its people. If there’s any doubt about that, please refer to The Truth’s Instagram page.

The Los Angeles Clippers swingman and longtime Celtics legend stole the show Sunday in his final game at TD Garden. Celtics fans cheered his every move, begging Clippers coach Doc Rivers to insert him into the game in the fourth quarter which is when Pierce blew the roof off the joint by hitting a 3-pointer in the final seconds.

Pierce made it clear the admiration is mutual from his pregame Patriots wardrobe to his touching words after the game. But Pierce also marked the occasion with an impromptu photo shoot which he documented on social media leading up to Sunday’s game.

The photo tour of Boston actually started with a video, as Pierce captured the glowing Garden from a car.

Chillz 😰 A video posted by The Truth (@paulpierce) on Feb 4, 2017 at 8:03am PST

The sun came up the next day, and that’s when the fun really started. Here, Pierce posed in front of the Garden.

#thebostongarden😨😨😨😰😰😰 A photo posted by The Truth (@paulpierce) on Feb 4, 2017 at 8:33am PST

And then it was quick trip down to Yawkey Way to say hello to Fenway Park.

#Fenway park A photo posted by The Truth (@paulpierce) on Feb 4, 2017 at 9:09am PST

#icalledgame Fenway @playerstribune A photo posted by The Truth (@paulpierce) on Feb 4, 2017 at 10:35am PST

How about a walk down by the Charles?

Prudential building in the background A photo posted by The Truth (@paulpierce) on Feb 4, 2017 at 9:10am PST

And of course, what would the day be without a trip to two of Boston’s most famous restaurants?

Had a great dinner tonight #stregawaterfront thanks Nick V A photo posted by The Truth (@paulpierce) on Feb 4, 2017 at 6:58pm PST

Last stop love u Boston A photo posted by The Truth (@paulpierce) on Feb 4, 2017 at 9:22pm PST

Considering Pierce’s No. 34 all but has a space reserved in the Garden rafters, we imagine it won’t be long before we see Pierce around these parts again.